VW only carmaker found cheating by U.S. regulator -magazine

BERLIN Nov 10 Volkswagen is the only carmaker whose diesel engines have been found so far by a U.S. regulator to be using illicit emissions-control software, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported.

"Up until now we have found no fraudulent defeat device in vehicles of other brands," the magazine quoted Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

The CARB has been testing diesel models of brands other than VW since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in September that the German group used software for diesel VW and Audi cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions. [nL5N11R0TU

"Our tests of diesel vehicles will continue," Nichols said.

Separately, Nichols said the CARB would also look into VW's Nov. 3 admission of manipulating carbon dioxide emissions, though added the carmaker's latest malfeasance would probably not spark a new testing cycle. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)