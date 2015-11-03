Merkel says transparency needed in VW emissions scandal

BERLIN Nov 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
urged carmaker Volkswagen on Tuesday to be fully
transparent in clearing up a scandal over its rigging of
emissions tests.
Volkswagen faced fresh questions on Tuesday after U.S.
regulators widened their accusations of emissions test cheating
against the German carmaker to include the luxury Porsche brand
previously run by its new CEO.
"'Made in Germany' is a good label... what has happened with
VW has not altered that," she also said in a speech at a BDI
industry association event.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)