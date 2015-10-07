Merkel says attacks on auto industry put jobs at risk

STRASBOURG, France Oct 7 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said she believed Volkswagen was doing
its best to clear up its diesel emissions scandal and urged the
green lobby not to condemn the broader auto industry, warning
this could put thousands of jobs at risk.
"Something happened at VW that must be cleared up urgently.
We need transparency and I have the impression the company is
addressing this," Merkel said during an appearance at the
European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Responding to a Greens politician in the chamber, she added:
"Please don't use this to condemn the entire auto industry. It
puts thousands and thousands of European jobs at risk."
