Merkel says VW must act in transparent manner

BERLIN Oct 31 The "Made in Germany" brand has
not been damaged by the Volkswagen scandal, but the carmaker
needs to deal with the matter in a transparent manner, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday in her weekly podcast.
Almost six weeks after it admitted using illegal software to
falsify U.S. diesel emissions tests, VW is under pressure to
identify those responsible, fix up to 11 million affected
vehicles and convince regulators, investors and customers it can
be trusted again.
"A lot will depend on how Volkswagen deals with the issue,"
Merkel said, adding that VW could recover if it acts
transparently and changes its organisational structures so that
nothing similar can happen again.
"I believe VW is working on this with all of its power," she
said.
