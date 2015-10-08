VW must clarify accusations quickly and openly - Merkel

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
BERLIN Oct 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Volkswagen must clarify accusations against the carmaker quickly and openly, adding that jobs in the motor industry had to be protected.
Speaking in the western city of Wuppertal, she insisted that her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) would not allow the VW case to discredit the entire auto industry.
Public prosecutors said they had searched premises at VW headquarters in Wolfsburg and other places on Thursday. The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near Wolfsburg said the target of searches had been documents and data storage with regard to VW's manipulations of diesel emissions. (reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by David Stamp; editing by Noah Barkin)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)