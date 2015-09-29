Volkswagen Mexico reviewing 32,000 cars for possible emissions issues

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Volkswagen is checking
whether the roughly 32,000 series EA 189 diesel engine vehicles
it has sold in Mexico since 2009 provided "altered" emissions
data to local authorities, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Volkswagen has admitted to cheating in diesel
emissions tests in the United States, prompting the worst
crisis in its 78-year history, which has sent shockwaves through
the global car industry.
Earlier this month, Mexico said it was reviewing whether
Europe's biggest carmaker had complied with its emissions
standards and would act if it finds anomalies.
Volkswagen said it would inform its Mexican customers,
authorities and the public if there is a need for "corrective
measures."
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)