CORRECTED-Six months into "Dieselgate" scandal, gloom deepens in VW's hometown

(In March 18 report corrects wording of second paragraph as not
all workers at VW's Wolfsburg plant live in the town)
* Ex-VW chief is haunted, his optician says
* Many residents of Wolfsburg share his gloom
* VW's setback hits finances of its hometown
* "Uncertainty is the worst of all" - plant worker
* But optician tries to revive morale, plans new store
By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 18 When Martin
Winterkorn dropped by to order some new glasses in the
Volkswagen company town of Wolfsburg, he was "visibly dejected",
according to his optician. But the visit wasn't last September,
when Winterkorn had just quit as the German carmaker's chief, it
was this week.
Six months into the "Dieselgate" affair surrounding VW, the
mood in Wolfsburg - where a workforce equal to almost half the
town's population is employed at its giant car factory - is as
gloomy as Winterkorn's, and shows little sign of recovering.
Volkswagen remains mired in the scandal over its
rigging of U.S. exhaust emissions tests, facing a barrage of
lawsuits and grappling with a stalled German vehicle recall.
With workers fearing for their jobs and the dive in VW's
fortunes hitting Wolfsburg's municipal finances, few people see
any light at the end of the tunnel.
This appeared to include 68-year-old Winterkorn when he
visited optician Ehme de Riese on March 14.
"Winterkorn was visibly dejected," de Riese told Reuters.
"He is haunted by the question of what will happen to his life's
work and to the Volkswagen company."
Winterkorn was on a fleeting visit - de Riese said the
engineer has moved to Munich since the scandal ended his long
career at the firm which has its headquarters in Wolfsburg.
De Riese runs three branches in Wolfsburg, and supplies
glasses to half of VW's executive board. As such, he fears that
heavy penalties could force VW to scale back operations in the
town, which lies about 200 km (120 miles) west of Berlin.
To boost morale, he has spent 30,000 euros ($34,000) on
pro-VW newspaper advertisements and badges which are plastered
all over his central branch on the Porschestrasse, Wolfsburg's
main shopping street which is named after Ferdinand Porsche -
creator of the iconic VW Beetle.
PAINFUL SETBACK
Not all is bad. Deliveries across the VW group swung back
into growth in January and February, helped by incentives to
buyers, after falling for the first time in years in 2015.
But the feeling among businessmen and workers is that things
now look even worse than in December, when three months after
the revelations of the test rigging, VW finally held its first
news conference on the crisis.
Since then, the U.S. government has sued VW for up to $46
billion for violating environmental rules and extended its
inquiries to cover bank fraud law, while a flood of private and
investor lawsuits has swept in.
Then this week, Germany's KBA motoring regulator said it was
holding up a recall of VW Passats that is intended to make them
comply with emissions regulations.
This is a painful setback for VW, which in November touted
its simple emissions fix for 8.5 million cars in Europe as a
precursor to pulling out of the crisis.
Even Moody's, which still has a relatively positive opinion
of Volkswagen compared with its fellow credit rating agencies,
is prepared for things to get worse.
"The emissions issue is likely to have a number of adverse
effects on Volkswagen's future earnings and cash flows, which
may only become visible over time," Matthias Hellstern, managing
director of Moody's corporate finance team in Frankfurt, told
Reuters.
UNCERTAINTY
Earlier this month Winterkorn's successor, Matthias Mueller,
warned workers gathered in Wolfsburg that the scandal would
inflict "substantial and painful" financial damage. Gauging the
full extent of this would take years, he added.
At the same time, the company's powerful labour leader
warned that the extent of possible job cuts would depend
"decisively" on the level of U.S. fines.
"Should the future viability of Volkswagen be endangered by
an unprecedented financial penalty, this will have dramatic
social consequences," works council chairman Bernd Osterloh told
more than 20,000 workers.
People in Wolfsburg are also worried about VW's failure to
agree with U.S. authorities on how to fix rigged U.S. cars.
Another concern is a risk of internal strife at VW headquarters
as managers and labour bosses start hammering out a new wage
contract next month for 115,000 workers in western Germany.
"It feels like a persistent stream of bad news," said Thomas
Ilsemann, managing director of travel agency Flugboerse in the
city centre. "VW is anywhere but on solid ground."
Ilsemann said the main factor weighing on his business was
fear of terror attacks at holiday destinations.
Nevertheless, bookings by temporary VW staff, whose jobs are
less secure than those on open-ended contracts, are falling, he
said. Also, executives from some local component suppliers opted
not to attend the Detroit auto show, an industry fixture, in
January.
The Wolfsburg car factory employs about 60,000 people in a
town of about 125,000. Covering an area three times the size of
Monaco, the plant built 815,000 cars last year.
VW has started to reduce temporary jobs, mainly in
production, at some of its German factories and plans to cut
3,000 office positions by the end of 2017.
Only a few employees were willing to speak to the media
outside the factory gates. One who would, 48-year-old Jochen
Schmelzer, said he has stopped playing football fearing he might
lose his job if suffered a sports injury.
"Crises are part of life here in Wolfsburg but this one is
different," he said when arriving for the late shift. "We still
don't know the size of the damage. The uncertainty is the worst
of all," added Schmelzer, a father of two who has worked on
assembling the top-selling Golf since 2007.
BOUNCING BACK?
That said, VW will run 22 extra shifts making Tiguan, Touran
and Golf models in the first half of 2016 to service strong
demand. Some local people are determined to see the positive
side - if not now, then later.
"I have had my fill of bad news already," Wolfsburg Mayor
Klaus Mohrs said. "There is an element of uncertainty. But there
is also the feeling that things will get better afterwards.
"The attitude among people here is that we'll get out of
this crisis in two to three years."
Few towns are as dependent on a single company as Wolfsburg.
Mohrs said he expects business taxes to decline to about 130
million euros this year, from 277 million in 2014, as VW's
profits are hit by fines, lawsuits and recall costs.
The carmaker set aside 6.7 billion euros in the third
quarter last year to cover the costs of vehicle recalls, and is
expected to increase the provisions next month.
When the scandal broke, Mohrs announced an immediate freeze
on municipal spending and a hiring ban.
Asked if penalties could undermine jobs at VW, he said: "I
am not relaxed on this matter ... but I think the implications
will be more visible at sites other than in Wolfsburg."
Ever the optimist, de Riese is planning to open a fourth
store in Wolfsburg in June, aimed at young customers.
"I'm adding a new brand, just like VW did in the good
times," he said. "It's important to bounce back, especially in
such tough times."
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(editing by David Stamp)