Volkswagen emissions scandal headed for Hollywood

NEW YORK Oct 12 The Volkswagen AG scandal over
diesel emission tests is headed for Hollywood.
U.S. movie studio Paramount Picture and actor Leonardo
DiCaprio's production company have acquired movie rights to a
book proposal by New York Times journalist Jack Ewing about the
clean diesel scandal, the biggest crisis in Volkswagen's
78-year history, Paramount and New York literary
agency Marly Rusoff and Associates said on Monday.
Publishing rights for the as-yet-untitled book sold earlier
this month for six figures to the Norton publishing house, Marly
Rusoff said. The book is expected to investigate how a "more,
better, faster" ethos fueled one of the greatest frauds in
corporate history.
Europe's largest automaker has admitted rigging diesel
emissions tests in the United States, and Germany's transport
minister says it also manipulated them in Europe.
The scandal has wiped more than a third off the German
company's share price, forced out its long-time CEO and prompted
investigations around the world.
DiCaprio, producer and star of "The Wolf of Wall Street"
through his Appian Way production company, is also one of
Hollywood's leading environmental campaigners.
No stars or directors are attached to the movie at this
stage.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)