MEDIA-Volkswagen CEO hopes emissions scandal will be over by end-2016 - Stern

FRANKFURT Dec 2 ** Volkswagen hopes to work its way out of a scandal over understated fuel consumption data in diesel cars by the end of next year, German magazine Stern quotes Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as saying.

** "I hope that we will largely done with it by the end of next year," Mueller says, but adds compensation of customers and legal proceedings would likely drag on for years.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)