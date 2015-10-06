VW CEO says recall to start in January, be completed end-2016

BERLIN Oct 6 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said in an interview with a German
newspaper that the company would launch a recall for cars
affected by its diesel emissions rigging in January and complete
the fix by the end of next year.
"If all goes according to plan, we can start the recall in
January," Mueller told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
"All the cars should be fixed by the end of 2016."
Mueller also told the newspaper that he believe only a few
employees were involved in the diesel emissions rigging that has
hammered the company's stock and done severe damage to its
reputation, refuting the notion that his predecessor Martin
Winterkorn may have known about it.
He said the VW would have to become slimmer and more
decentralised, saying every model and brand would be closely
examined for its contribution to the company. But he said an
"evolution" rather than a "revolution" was needed to get VW back
on track.
Mueller also rejected the suggestion that VW had informed
financial markets too late about the diesel problems despite
having told officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) weeks before it went public.
