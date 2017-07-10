FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Dutch prosecutor to examine use of emissions software by Jeep, Suzuki - official
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午12点43分 / 1 天前

Dutch prosecutor to examine use of emissions software by Jeep, Suzuki - official

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, July 10 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will look into possible misuse of emissions software by Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep.

The announcement followed a report by the Dutch road authority earlier on Monday, which found that the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki Vitara had unacceptably high levels of toxic emissions.

The RDW said in a statement its tests of more than a dozen car makers since the Volkswagen emissions scandal singled out Jeep and Suzuki, adding that other manufacturers were not found to have violated regulations. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below