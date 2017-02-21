UPDATE 2-VW back-pedals on some cost cutting demands, workers say

* Scrapping night shift, tighter pay rules off the table
* Implementation of future pact is on track - works council
* 2017 will be good but strenuous - VW brand chief
(Adds VW confirmation of letter, comments from source and
shares)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen has rowed
back on some demands for larger cost cuts than previously agreed
with unions at its core VW brand, the works council said on
Tuesday, as both sides seek to end a dispute over implementing a
turnaround plan.
The carmaker's labour bosses earlier this month halted
cooperation with VW brand management on issues such as raising
weekly hours for engineers and limiting apprenticeships after
accusing executives of pushing for savings beyond those agreed
in the brand's so-called "future pact".
But the works council said on Tuesday management had
abandoned demands that a costly night shift be scrapped on the
Golf hatchback's assembly line and performance-based pay rules
be tightened and had cancelled a hiring freeze.
"The works committee has asked management to return to the
path towards the future pact," a works council spokesman quoted
labour chief Bernd Osterloh as saying at a staff gathering in
Wolfsburg. "We have meanwhile received a letter from management
that pledges that we will return to the contract status."
A spokesman for VW confirmed the letter and said both sides
had resolved their points of difference.
VW shares closed 1.4 percent higher on Tuesday at 144.15
euros.
Management and labour leaders agreed in November to cut
30,000 jobs at the VW division in exchange for a commitment to
avoid compulsory redundancies in Germany until 2025, a deal that
leaves profitability still lagging rivals such as PSA Group
and Toyota.
But the turnaround plan won't yield the quick savings wanted
by brand chief Herbert Diess, who was known as a cost-cutter at
BMW, and labour leaders have accused him of trying to
cut temporary jobs more swiftly and deeply.
Diess on Tuesday reinforced his call for a swift
implementation of the future pact, which he dubbed a "concrete
and bold plan" to revive VW's largest division by sales.
Despite weakening demand for core vehicle models such as the
Golf and Passat, VW last year started making "first progress" in
cutting fixed costs and raising productivity, Diess said.
"2017 will be a good but strenuous year," he said.
However, a source close to VW's works council said he
doubted that the latest rapprochement with management would be
sustained.
Osterloh, the top labour representative on the 20-strong VW
supervisory board that appoints and dismisses executives, has
clashed repeatedly with Diess over where to make savings ever
since Diess joined VW in July 2015.
"It's a matter of time as to how long the peace will last,"
the source said.
