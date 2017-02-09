UPDATE 2-VW turns on ex-chairman over emissions allegations

* VW directors informed of diesel cheating March 2015-media
By Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Volkswagen signalled it could
take legal action against former chairman Ferdinand Piech after
a media report said he had informed top directors about
potential cheating of diesel emission tests six months before
the scandal became public.
The report, without citing sources, said Piech raised the
issue with then-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and members of
the supervisory board's steering committee in March 2015 -
shortly before Piech was ousted as chairman.
Winterkorn had assured Piech that everything was under
control, the Bild am Sonntag reported in an email release late
Wednesday.
The allegations could not immediately be verified, with
Piech and his representatives not reachable for comment.
"The supervisory board of Volkswagen AG emphatically
repudiates the assertions made by Ferdinand Piech as reported
recently in the media," the German carmaker said in a statement
late Wednesday.
"The board of management will carefully weigh the
possibility of measures and claims against Mr Piech," it said,
adding Volkswagen would not comment on ongoing
investigations as a matter of principle.
The in-fighting risks undermining Volkswagen's (VW) efforts
to move on from the biggest business scandal in its 80 year
history, which has already cost it billions of euros in
regulatory fines, compensation payments and technical fixes.
Piech, a member of the clan that owns a majority stake in
VW, led the company for two decades before he was forced by the
board to step down April 2015 after a clash with Winterkorn.
"VW works hard on its own disruption," commented Evercore
ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, noting also a festering dispute
between labour leaders and management.
At 1000 GMT, VW shares were down 1.2 percent at 138.25
euros, lagging a 0.1 percent rise in Germany's blue-chip DAX
index.
Five months after Piech was forced out, Winterkorn himself
resigned after VW admitted it had used illegal software in the
United States to mask the true level of toxic emissions from
diesel emissions.
Winterkorn is being investigated over the scandal and his
lawyer said earlier this month that Piech had given a testimony
to prosecutors.
Winterkorn's Frankfurt-based lawyer Kersten von Schenck said
by email on Thursday that the former CEO would not be commenting
until he had been granted access to files held by Braunschweig
prosecutors.
Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper, who has a "buy"
recommendation on the stock, predicted the re-emergence of the
power struggle with Piech would cause only limited distraction
from VW's operating challenges.
"VW has been in turbulence for some time and Piech has no
more say," he said, citing the strong potential of brands such
as Audi, Skoda and Porsche.
Labour representatives Bernd Osterloh and Berthold Huber,
both members of the steering committee at the time, denied the
reported allegations and said they wished Piech had warned them
of the looming problems in the United States.
"The allegations are untrue. Had Dr Piech informed us, we
may have been able to spare the company and its workforce from
substantial harm. We now expect the management board to
thoroughly evaluate whether steps need to be taken against
Piech," Osterloh and Huber said in a joint statement late
Wednesday.
Huber, who took over as interim chairman after Piech was
ousted, has since left the board. He told Reuters: "I can swear
in any court in the world that Piech did not talk to me about
the matter."
Stephan Weil, a steering committee member and premier of
VW's home state of Lower Saxony, told reporters the allegations
could "only be described as 'fake news'."
A spokeswoman for Braunschweig prosecutors based near VW's
Wolfsburg headquarters declined to comment on Thursday when
asked whether her department would now also start investigating
Piech and supervisory board members.
