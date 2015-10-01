Volkswagen expects emissions investigation to take months

FRANKFURT Oct 1 Volkswagen will need at least several months to complete an investigation into the rigging of emissions tests on diesel vehicles, members of its supervisory board said, pushing back an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for next month.

Management would nonetheless inform the public next week of solutions found for the problems it is facing, the executive committee of the board said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said it would propose naming Frank Witter, the head of VW's financing arm, as its new finance chief, confirming an earlier Reuters report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)