German watchdog Bafin filed complaint against whole VW board - source

FRANKFURT, June 21 German financial watchdog
Bafin filed a complaint with prosecutors against the entire
former board of Volkswagen over possible market
manipulation linked to the car maker's emissions scandal, a
person familiar with the legal proceedings said on Tuesday.
German prosecutors in Braunschweig on Monday said they had
launched a probe against only two of those board members -
former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another unnamed
executive.
The prosecutors said they had "sufficient real signs" that
Volkswagen's (VW) duty to disclose the possible financial damage
of its manipulations may have arisen prior to Sept. 22, 2015
when the carmaker publicly admitted to its wrongdoings.
The person familiar with the legal proceedings told Reuters
that Bafin saw the former board as having collective
responsibility in the case and that prosecutors may widen the
probe to include other executives.
Five sources told Reuters that the second executive under
investigation by prosecutors was the head of the core VW brand,
Herbert Diess.
Klaus Ziehe, a spokesman for the Braunschweig prosecutor's
office, declined to say how many people were the subject of
Bafin's complaint.
"The fact that we marked two people down as suspects does
not necessarily mean that Bafin's complaint was focused on these
two people," Ziehe said, addding that it also could not be
excluded that the investigation could be widened or narrowed.
"This is an ongoing procedure and the number of suspects is
not cast in stone," he said.
At the time the scandal broke in 2015, the board included
current Chief Executive Matthias Mueller, who was then in charge
of the Porsche brand, and Hans Dieter Poetsch, who was VW's
chief financial officer.
Bafin and Volkswagen declined to comment.
