VW says prosecutors' new probe offers no fresh facts on former CEO

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 20 The new probe by German prosecutors against former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another senior executive does not provide fresh facts that indicate a possible severe neglect of duty by the accused managers, VW said.
The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's (VW) Wolfsburg headquarters said earlier on Monday that the probe centered on "sufficient real signs" that VW could have had a reason to disclose the financial consequences of its emissions scandal prior to VW's admission on Sept. 22, 2015.
VW said on Monday its own legal examinations of the scandal have to date not brought to light a clear and severe breach of duty by current or former members of the executive board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group