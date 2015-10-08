German public prosecutors search Volkswagen offices

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
BERLIN Oct 8 German public prosecutors said they had searched Volkswagen premises at its headquarters in Wolfsburg and other places on Thursday.
The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near Wolfsburg said the target of searches had been documents and data storage with regard to VW's manipulations of diesel emissions.
The searches were carried out by three prosecutors helped by the German state of Lower Saxony's office of criminal investigation, it said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.