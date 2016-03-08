German prosecutors widen diesel investigation to 17 VW staffers

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
FRANKFURT, March 8 Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, have widened their probe of Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating scandal and are now investigating 17 employees, up from six employees previously, prosecutor Klaus Ziehe said on Tuesday.
"This is part of the diesel investigation, the number of suspects has risen, although none are from the management board," Ziehe said.
The newspaper Braunschweiger Zeitung was first to report that the number of suspects had risen to 17.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
* Timbercreek Financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures
* Possible that an adverse ruling or rulings from lawsuits may have a material adverse impact on company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2joYWFj) Further company coverage: