CORRECTED-German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
FRANKFURT, April 1 German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
"We hope to conclude lawsuits ... this year," Klaus Ziehe, spokesman for the Braunschweig state prosecutors office in Lower Saxony state, where Volkswagen is headquartered, was quoted as saying by the magazine.
Ziehe said there were four lawsuits with 47 persons indicted, although these included double entries.
Only a handful of people had been targeted in the early stages after the diesel emissions test cheating scandal that has undermined the German car industry's influence.
And clearing up the scandal will drag on beyond this year, VW's supervisory board head Hans Dieter Poetsch said in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday.
"There will not be a real final stroke for some time to come," he said.
Poetsch also told the paper that VW does not intend to publish a report of its own about the investigations alongside statements made by the U.S. authorities, as it would be "unjustifiably risky to add a report of our own right now."
Volkswagen would also remain quiet on the internal investigations undertaken by U.S. law firm Jones Day it hired, a summary of whose findings was compiled in the form of a "Statement of facts" for the U.S. Department of Justice, as this had been pledged to the U.S. authorities, he said.
Volkswagen filed a legal complaint with a Munich court on Wednesday, seeking to prevent Bavarian state prosecutors from using information seized during searches of Jones Day. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Alexander Smith)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.