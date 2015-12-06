UPDATE 2-VW denies Qatar talks sought to curb labour role

* Qatar Investment Authority is VW's third-largest investor
* Qatar raised demands in Sunday talks with VW CEO - Bild
* CEO Mueller to brief on scandal investigations on Dec. 10
* VW exec rules out sale of truckmaking assets -SZ
BERLIN, Dec 6 Volkswagen has denied
a report saying its chief executive and chairman were urged on
Sunday by its third-largest shareholder to reduce the influence
of VW's powerful unions as it battles to overcome its emissions
scandal.
CEO Matthias Mueller and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch met
with leaders of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Doha on
Sunday to discuss the state of investigations into its cheating
of emissions tests, as well as VW's new company structure and
future business focus, two people familiar with the matter said.
Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper, without citing sources,
said earlier the QIA would use the meeting to demand a scaling
back of the role of VW's works council.
The council, whose representatives hold as many seats on the
company's 20-member supervisory board as shareholders, has long
wielded great influence at the German company and has headed off
cost cuts in the past.
"Co-determination (joint decision-making by corporate and
labour representatives) and the (role of the) works council were
not on the agenda of the talks," said a VW spokesman, who
earlier described Mueller's visit to Qatar as communicating with
"an important partner."
The QIA, which holds a 17 percent stake in Europe's largest
automaker, declined to comment, as did VW's works council.
The emissions scandal has wiped billions off VW's stock
market value and Mueller has said the firm will have to make
massive cuts to meet a bill which analysts say could top 40
billion euros ($44 billion) for fines, lawsuits and vehicle
refits.
VW's supervisory board, which includes two members from the
QIA, will hold an out-of-sequence meeting on Dec. 9 to discuss
the state of investigations as well as luxury division Audi,
where 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were also equipped with
illegal emissions-control software.
Mueller, who is due to publish intermediate results from
VW's probe into the scandal on Dec. 10, has been pushing a
corporate overhaul at VW since taking office on Sept. 25.
He is aiming to cede more power from VW's Wolfsburg
corporate headquarters to brands and regional divisions, wants
to establish a less authoritarian style of management and expand
the carmaker's electric vehicle offerings.
The QIA also wanted to demand a multibillion-dollar campaign
to promote electric vehicles in the United States to regain
ground in the world's second-biggest auto market, Bild am
Sonntag said.
To shore up its finances, VW has told banks supplying a 20
billion-euro credit line that it would sell assets if it finds
no other way of repaying the one-year loan, people familiar with
the matter said.
Still, having accelerated steps this year to forge a
long-desired tie-up of its truckmaking divisions, VW should do
what it can to avoid a forced liquidation of assets, Andreas
Renschler, the group's trucks chief, said in an interview with
Sueddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) to be published on Monday.
"A sale (of truck divisions) is currently not at all an
issue for us," Renschler, who sits on the group management
board, said.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Tom Finn;
Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)