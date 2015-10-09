版本:
中国
2015年 10月 9日

Germany says 3.6 mln VW cars will require hardware changes

BERLIN Oct 9 Roughly 3.6 million Volkswagen cars in Europe with 1.6-litre engines will require hardware changes in the wake of the company's diesel emissions rigging scandal, a spokesman for the German transport ministry said on Friday. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; editing by David Stamp)

