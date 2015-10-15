German authority orders recall of 2.4 mln Volkswagen cars

HAMBURG Oct 15 German automotive watchdog KBA
will force Volkswagen to recall 2.4 million vehicles
in the country after Europe's biggest carmaker admitted to
cheating on emissions tests for diesel vehicles.
"We are ordering the recall," a spokesman for the motor
transport authority said on Thursday, confirming a newspaper
report.
German daily Bild reported earlier that the KBA had rejected
a proposal by VW under which owners of the affected diesel cars
could voluntarily bring in their cars for fixes.
Volkswagen admitted last month that it had installed
software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about the
true level of their toxic emissions. It has said up to 11
million vehicles were affected worldwide.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Harro ten Wolde)