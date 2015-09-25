Europe's gasoline-heavy refiners see profit in VW scandal

* European gasoline demand expected to rise in coming years
* Coastal refineries with high gasoline output could benefit
* Change in EU diesel tax benefits could cost 16 billion
euro
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, Sept 25 Some of Europe's struggling
refineries could get an unexpected boost from Volkswagen's
diesel emissions scandal if once-dominant gasoline
regains its popularity.
Europe's refineries, many of which were built in the 1950s
to support booming petrol demand, have been hit over the past 20
years by shrinking fuel demand and government incentives that
skewed car sales toward diesel engines, which were seen as more
efficient and emitted less carbon dioxide.
The rise of the diesel car, which accounted for 50 percent
of car sales last year, has forced Europe to rely on diesel
imports while its refineries struggled to find overseas markets
for excess gasoline, which has put heavy pressure on profits and
prompted a wave of plant closures in recent years.
Volkswagen's diesel emissions rigging scandal in the United
States could reverse the fortunes of refineries with high
gasoline output such as Valero's 220,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Pembroke refinery in Wales, which has a 49.4 percent
gasoline yield, and Exxon Mobil's 273,000 bpd Fawley
refinery in southern England, with 41.6 percent gasoline yield,
according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
"If Europe... became more gasoline-driven it would be very
good for us because we would have to export less products,"
Patrick de la Chevardiere, Chief Financial Officer at Total
, Europe's largest refiner, said this week.
Europe's most advanced plants such as Exxon Mobil's 320,000
bpd Antwerp refinery, which is planned for a $1 billion upgrade
to boost its diesel yield and Royal Dutch Shell's
404,000 bpd Pernis refinery, stand to benefit less from higher
gasoline demand.
"Coastal refineries would get the benefit of being able to
sell more of their production into the local market and so
achieve higher prices. Their surplus would also get a better
value in the export markets," said Jonathan Leitch, Wood
Mackenzie's research director.
"Inland refineries would get a benefit from increased local
(gasoline) demand and could maintain import parity pricing
rather than export parity pricing in some cases."
Already, an unexpected jump in global gasoline demand this
year as a result of collapsing oil prices has led many plants
around the world to maximise their gasoline yield.
"It's not so easy to increase gasoline output," said Matti
Lehmus, vice president of oil products for Finland's Neste
, whose 206,000 bpd Porvoo refinery is one of Europe's
most advanced plants. "Typically, it means constructing new
units... Step changes in gasoline takes significant investment."
WoodMackenzie estimates that most refineries can only shift
3-5 percent of their output from one fuel type to the other.
ECONOMIC SENSE
Ultimately, money could tip the balance for Europe's fuel
consumption.
A rollback of the favourable retail tax treatment of diesel
across Europe would cost drivers 16 billion euros in the first
year, making it economically advantageous for 15 percent of
drivers to switch to gasoline cars, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Already, diesel demand in Europe is slowing.
"I do think the 'dieselisation' has plateaued and there will
be a little bit of a comeback of gasoline, particularly for
small vehicles and hybrids," said Dario Scaffardi, general
manager of Italian refiner Saras.
"Today it makes more sense from technical standpoint for
small engines to be gasoline."
Despite a spectacular surge in refining profits over the
past year as a result of surging global fuel demand,
particularly for gasoline, following the oil price collapse,
more refinery closures are expected in Europe by the end of the
decade, including by Total and Italy's Eni.
Still, Leitch, Scaffardi and others note the nearly three
decades of "dieselising" Europe's fleet and an average 12-year
lifespan for diesel cars means any switchover would be slow.
"Over the next few years, things are going to get tough for
European refiners," Leitch said.
"But this could help some of them."
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by David
Evans)