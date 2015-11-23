VW CEO says diesel engine refits "manageable"

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
BERLIN Nov 23 Volkswagen said the steps needed to fix about 8.5 million cars in Europe fitted with illegal emissions-control software are technically and financially manageable.
Europe's largest automaker has the approval of Germany's KBA motoring watchdog for fixes affecting more than 90 percent of the cars, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.
Clearing up the emissions scandal "will still take several months," the CEO said in the text of a speech to managers seen by Reuters, though VW plans to publish intermediate results of the investigation next month. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.