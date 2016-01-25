VW's labour leader rejects efficiency drive

* 10-pct productivity gain in 2016 "unrealistic" - Osterloh
BERLIN, Jan 25 Volkswagen's labour
leader has rejected a push by management for a big rise in
productivity at the core autos division and said planned
structural changes were causing "unease" among workers,
according to an interview published on Monday.
A goal from Volkswagen (VW) brand chief executive Herbert
Diess to increase productivity by 10 percent this year is
"unrealistic" and may result in job cuts among salaried
employees, works council chief Bernd Osterloh said in an
interview with online platform IG Metall bei Volkswagen.
"We will not support a further drive towards performance,"
Osterloh said. "We principally view productivity in a positive
way ... But we expect that VW at the same time guarantees the
security of employment."
Europe's largest automaker, faced with multi-billion euros
of costs from its emissions-cheating scandal involving up to
about 11 million cars, is in the midst of overhauling its
troubled namesake brand where profit margins are languishing
amid high labour outlays and costly in-house production of
engines, transmissions and other components.
Diess, a former BMW executive, is pushing a
strategic overhaul at VW's biggest division by sales, including
steps to give more power to regional operations and streamline
decision-making.
"The 12 point plan of Mr Diess is causing unease" among
workers already disturbed by the fallout from the emissions
crisis, said Osterloh. "At the moment there are more questions
than answers. That is bad."
