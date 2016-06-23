VW's U.S. emissions settlement nearly $10.3 billion -source

June 23 Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions settlement with U.S. regulators is valued at nearly $10.3 billion, a source briefed on the agreement said on Thursday.

The settlement includes offers to buyback nearly 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles and set aside billions for green energy projects and a program to offset excess diesel pollution.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity citing court-imposed gag rules, told Reuters the average compensation to owners was around $5,000. The settlement is currently valued at nearly $10.287 billion, the source added, saying final numbers could change before a Tuesday court deadline. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editiing by Tom Brown)