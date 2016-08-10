Electric car charging station companies issue warning over VW settlement

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Electric vehicle charging
companies are calling for independent oversight of the $2
billion Volkswagen AG is required to invest in clean
car infrastructure, saying VW should not have the power to shape
the nascent electric car charging space.
The German automaker agreed to invest the money, which
includes $1.2 billion nationally and $800 million in California,
as part of its penalties for equipping hundreds of thousands of
its diesel vehicles sold in the United States with software
designed to cheat tailpipe emissions tests.
While charging station companies called the money a
potential "game changer," they worry that if it is misspent, it
could hurt competition.
"The agreement shouldn't pick winners and losers, especially
given that this emerging market transition will in no small part
define 21st century transportation," twenty eight companies,
including ChargePoint, EV Connect and Electric Vehicle Charging
Association, said in a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on
Friday.
The letter, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said an independent
administrator is key to ensuring that the program treats all
industry participants, regardless of business model and
technology, fairly.
VW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The program should be structured to benefit drivers in
California and across the nation, not enable the settling
defendants to enter or influence the markets for (zero emission
vehicle) charging and fueling equipment and services," the
letter said.
It said regulators should earmark some of the funds for a
rebate program to incentivize employers, apartment owners,
workplaces and other facility managers who want to install EV
charging stations.
A shortage of charging stations at workplaces and multi-unit
apartment dwellings is seen as a key hurdle to the widespread
adoption of electric vehicles.
VW's plan for spending the $2 billion, which has yet to be
released, will be overseen by the California Air Resources Board
and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
