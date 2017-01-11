DoJ not done with Volkswagen probe, eyes further individuals

FRANKFURT Jan 11 Further individuals could be
charged in an ongoing investigation by U.S. authorities into
Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating, suggesting a
settlement reached on Wednesday may not be the last chapter in
the scandal.
Volkswagen earlier agreed with the U.S. government to pay
$4.3 billion in fines and penalties to resolve its diesel
emissions troubles.
In a separate statement, the United States Department of
Justice said six high-ranking VW employees had been indicted in
connection with a conspiracy to cheat emissions tests.
"This announcement does not mean that our investigation is
complete... We will continue to pursue the individuals
responsible for orchestrating this damaging conspiracy," U.S.
attorney general Loretta E. Lynch said at a press conference in
Washington DC.
She declined to comment on any specific individuals.
"But I will stress that we are looking at individuals who
were involved and would have had knowledge of the same
information that's currently being charged," she said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)