UPDATE 1-Investor says VW must do more in emissions investigation

* VW shareholder questions efforts to probe "Dieselgate"
* Shareholder says VW crisis management insufficient
* Shareholder calls for more independent supervisory board
By Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Volkswagen needs
to do more to investigate how Europe's largest carmaker became
embroiled in emissions cheating, shareholder Union Asset
Management said on Wednesday.
"Are we content with the crisis management at VW? No, not at
all," Union Asset Management's Chief Investment Officer and
executive board member Jens Wilhelm said, citing a lack of
transparency and the way VW was investigating the scandal.
"Volkswagen needs more independence on the supervisory board
to win back trust with investors," Wilhelm added, without
elaborating.
Reuters data showed Union held a 0.18 percent stake in VW,
worth about $42 million, at the end of September last year.
VW's supervisory board, its board of directors, includes
long-term veterans close to management, such as labour
representatives, members of the controlling Porsche and Piech
families and representatives from shareholder Lower Saxony.
"Dieselgate" erupted in September after U.S. and California
environmental regulators said they were investigating whether VW
had deliberately circumvented clean air rules on diesel cars by
using software to cheat emissions tests.
Just before this, Volkswagen said it would promote Chief
Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch to the supervisory board,
a role he took on in early October.
Poetsch said in December only a small group of employees
were responsible for manipulating U.S. diesel emissions tests,
adding there was no indication that management board members had
been involved.
Since then, a media report alleged that a high-ranking
employee warned senior VW managers about the U.S. probe in May
2014, raising questions about how much senior managers knew.
Poetsch was chosen as chairman because he is seen as a
relatively neutral and unthreatening figure within VW, where
radical reforms can be blocked by labour representatives who
hold half the supervisory board seats, and its home state of
Lower Saxony, which holds a 20 percent stake.
VW has admitted installing illegal software to conceal that
U.S. diesel vehicles, of which 580,000 have been sold since
2009, emit up to 40 times allowable emissions.
U.S. owners of vehicles with higher-than-stated emissions
are expected to seek billions of dollars in damages, while the
U.S. Justice Department has sued VW for up to $46 billion under
the Clean Air Act.
Volkswagen has postponed its financial results for 2015 and
delayed its annual shareholders' meeting as it struggles to put
an exact price on the scandal.
(Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith)