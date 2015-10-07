Bosch's popular diesel engine software was not preprogrammed to cheat

| DETROIT/WASHINGTON
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Oct 7 A popular diesel
engine management program used by several top automakers,
including Volkswagen AG, was not preprogrammed to
detect when a vehicle was undergoing laboratory emissions
testing, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
and a former EPA official.
Instead, VW had the engine software modified to turn on the
vehicle's emission control system when it was being tested in
the lab, on a rolling test bed called a dynamometer, then turn
it off when the vehicle was on the road, the EPA said.
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, which uses the same
engine management system made by German supplier Robert Bosch
GmbH, said late Tuesday that its diesel cars "are not
fitted with software that can tell that the vehicle is on a test
rig."
BMW AG, also a customer of Bosch's engine
software, said on Wednesday that its emissions control systems
are active both on the test bench and on the road.
Volkswagen has acknowledged that it modified the engine
software to circumvent U.S. emissions standards. On
Wednesday, the company did not respond immediately to a request
for comment.
Because Bosch provides the engine control module, called
EDC17, and basic software for nearly all the four-cylinder
diesel cars sold in North America, lawmakers probing the
Volkswagen scandal have raised concerns that it would be easy
for other manufacturers to also circumvent state and federal
emissions rules.
Evidence that basic software such as that supplied by Bosch
could be easily modified by an automaker to detect lab testing
conditions could also raise questions about whether the U.S.
needs to change its lab-based emissions testing regime,
according to a congressional aide close to the House Energy and
Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
said: "It is not true that standard automotive software detects
when a vehicle is on a dynamometer."
Bosch said in a statement on Tuesday that it supplies
components such as engine management systems to automakers'
specifications, and that "how these components are calibrated
and integrated into complete vehicle systems is the
responsibility of each automaker."
It is not clear exactly what role Bosch played, how closely
it worked with Volkswagen to modify the engine management
software, and how much it knew about Volkswagen's intentions to
use software in order to cheat on emissions standards.
Bosch declined to comment on the questions, saying its
business relationships with customers were confidential and it
could not divulge details.
Bosch also warned VW in 2007 that it would be illegal to use
its basic engine management software for other than testing
purposes, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported last
week.
The EPA on Sept. 18 disclosed VW's scheme to illegally
circumvent federal emission standards with the special software.
VW eventually admitted that the software was installed on 11
million vehicles from 2008-2015, including nearly 500,000 in the
U.S. and more than 8 million in Europe.
Experts said that a basic engine control module and software
would not manipulate the vehicle's emission controls, without
additional software code of the kind VW is believed to have
employed as part of its cheat strategy.
A vehicle manufacturer "has to write additional software
code" to determine when the vehicle is being tested for specific
emission levels, said John German, a former EPA official and a
senior fellow at the International Council on Clean
Transportation, which commissioned the 2013 U.S. study that
called VW's diesel emissions into question.
"It is highly unlikely that this additional software is in
any computer that does not have a defeat device, as the code
requires significant additional resources to write and it would
be of no use unless a defeat device was being used," German
said.
Regulatory concern about defeat devices dates back to the
Nixon administration, when the EPA notified automakers in 1972
that they should not use "sensors and devices" that could
compromise a vehicle's emission control system and the EPA would
not certify vehicles equipped with such devices.
Software that can automatically detect road conditions to
adapt engine performance and fuel consumption is common in
today's cars, said Jim Freudenberg, director of the University
of Michigan's automotive engineering program.
For example, if a fuel control sensor breaks, "you don't
want your car to shut down in the middle of the road,"
Freudenberg said. Instead, the software switches to a mode that
errs on the side of injecting more fuel. "You run in a
suboptimal mode to not compromise the engine," he said.
This kind of flexibility has allowed carmakers to
drastically improve fuel efficiency and decrease emissions,
Freudenberg said. "But apparently it can also let you do
something like cheating the EPA," he said.
U.S. lawmakers will want answers when they question VW's
U.S. boss Michael Horn on Thursday. Two senior EPA officials
also will testify at the congressional hearing.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Joel Schectman in Washington and
Paul Lienert in Detroit, Editing by Soyoung Kim, Bernard Orr)