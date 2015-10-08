版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五

EPA expects preliminary VW defeat device software fix next week

WASHINGTON Oct 8 Volkswagen AG is expected next week to provide U.S. and California regulators with a preliminary attempt at a software fix for the defeat devices it installed in 2012-2014 Passats, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday. (Reporting by David Morgan)

