EPA expects preliminary VW defeat device software fix next week

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Volkswagen AG is expected next week to provide U.S. and California regulators with a preliminary attempt at a software fix for the defeat devices it installed in 2012-2014 Passats, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday. (Reporting by David Morgan)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)