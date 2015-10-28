Spain court begins proceedings against Volkswagen over rigged engines

MADRID Oct 28 Spain's high court has opened
initial proceedings against German car maker Volkswagen
after the scandal surrounding its rigging of diesel
emissions tests, according to a court ruling released on
Wednesday.
The company must present a representative before the Spanish
judge by Nov. 10, 0930 GMT, to face the accusations, the
document showed.
The case has been opened after the public prosecutor argued
that Volkswagen might have committed fraud, by taking subsidies
illicitly, and may have committed a crime related to the
environment due to pollution by its cars.
