New VW boss faces host of problems after emissions scandal

* Problems were looming before emissions scandal
* Some insiders want change of corporate culture
* New CEO needs to tackle fallout in U.S.
* Must also navigate downturn in China
By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 25 Volkswagen
knows it will take much more than just new
leadership and a corporate overhaul to clear the air after it
was caught cheating in U.S. diesel emissions tests.
Beyond the measures announced by the German carmaker on
Friday, VW executives, customers, investors and workers alike
are struggling to divine what lies ahead.
The new chief executive, 62-year-old Matthias Mueller, until
now head of the Porsche sports-car division, faces a host of
problems that had already been looming before the diesel scandal
broke and may now be worsened by its repercussions.
Not least among these is falling profitability at the VW
brand, but the immediate priority will be to clean up the mess
in the United States, whose potential impact on the company has
been compared to the 2010 BP oil spill.
First may come a sustained show of contrition in a U.S.
advertising campaign, said one VW manager, who asked not to be
identified.
"Humility will be the name of the game," he said.
Following the crisis-management path taken by General Motors
and News Corp, VW has tapped a U.S. law firm to
lead a thorough investigation.
It promises to be a long and rough ride.
VW faces dozens of public and private lawsuits, government
investigations, compensation and recall expenses, the combined
cost of which could exceed the 6.5 billion euros ($7.28 billion)
it has put aside.
The company's market value has plunged by 23 billion euros,
or 30 percent, in the week since U.S. authorities revealed that
it had used a "defeat device" to mask illegal levels of nitrogen
oxide pollution from diesel engines.
Dealing with the fallout in the United States must override
all other considerations, said a European fund manager who is
among Volkswagen's 20 biggest shareholders.
"Then we need to talk about strategic direction," the fund
manager said, adding that VW could review its commitment to
diesel because of a likely consumer and regulatory backlash.
"This scandal has given them an opportunity to consider where
they should go with their portfolio of models."
Mueller should go further and abandon U.S. diesel vehicles
altogether, said Bernstein analyst Max Warburton, recommending
that the company funnel cash into plug-in hybrids and other
low-emissions technology instead.
"VW needs to think big and bold," he said.
Another big challenge for Mueller will be navigating a sharp
downturn in China, where VW's bumper earnings have until
recently more than offset its underperformance in Europe.
Many insiders are calling for a change of corporate culture.
VW's centralisation under Winterkorn and Ferdinand Piech -
ousted as chairman in April - was ill-suited to a 12-brand
empire with 119 plants in 31 countries.
The "climate of fear" may have been a factor in the
test-rigging, said one company official, just as it was two
years earlier when Chinese customer complaints about defective
gearboxes were suppressed for months.
"We need to create an atmosphere in which problems can be
communicated openly to superiors rather than concealed," labour
chief Berndt Osterloh told staff on Thursday.
A LOT OF PHONE CALLS
The emissions trickery and its consequences are also
spreading beyond North America. Germany's transport ministry
said VW had also manipulated tests in Europe, with 2.8 million
vehicles affected in Germany.
Worst hit in reputational terms will be the VW brand itself,
already struggling to find 5 billion euros in savings and lift
profitability that has slumped below rivals such as Renault
and PSA Peugeot Citroen.
Under new boss Herbert Diess, the division had promised the
first 1 billion euros in cuts this year, a goal reiterated three
days before the diesel cheating emerged, in an investor
presentation entitled "Stability in Volatile Times".
Volkswagen's humiliation could weaken its European prices,
further eroding the core brand's narrow margins and requiring
still bigger cuts from unions.
"The (U.S.) disclosures may impact negatively on VW's
ability to maintain its global premium pricing power," Morgan
Stanley analyst Harald Hendrikse said in a note this week.
To limit the damage, dealers are already urging VW to
improve its communication with baffled customers. Sales staff
said they were "getting a lot of phone calls" from clients but
silence from Wolfsburg headquarters.
One dealer in Cologne said he was eager to recall some 2,000
vehicles for the illegal engine software to be neutralised,
generating 1.5 million euros in servicing revenue as well as
opportunities to repair customer relationships - or even sell
some more cars.
"It's a tough market and we don't mind the extra business,"
he said, "as terrible as it is for the brand."
But any silver linings look paper-thin to VW's 593,000
employees around the world - almost half of whom are in Germany.
A groundsman articulated their bemusement as he mowed the
lawn in Wolfsburg on Friday morning. "I just don't understand
why VW did this," he said.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Jurik Iser,
Sinead Cruise and Paul Ingrassia, Editing by Timothy Heritage)