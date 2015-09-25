Volkswagen board discussing new corporate structure - sources

STUTTGART/HAMBURG, Sept 25 Volkswagen's
supervisory board is discussing a new corporate
structure, in addition to choosing a new chief executive to
replace Martin Winterkorn, who resigned this week, three people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Friday's board meeting comes as the world's biggest carmaker
grapples with its biggest business crisis in its 78-year history
after it admitted to rigging emissions data for its diesel
vehicles.
Two of the sources said the meeting was taking longer than
expected.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Jan Schwartz; Additional
reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Kirsti Knolle)