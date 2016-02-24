VW diesel suits hearing may give clues on settlement progress

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 A U.S. federal judge will
hold a hearing Thursday that may offer the first details on any
progress in settling over 500 lawsuits filed against Volkswagen
AG, a top supplier and many current and former top executives
over excess emissions in 580,000 U.S. bdiesel vehicles.
Late Monday, lawyers representing owners filed a
consolidated 719-page complaint against VW, supplier Robert
Bosch GMBH, which helped develop emissions controls, along with
VW's current and former CEOs and other executives, accusing them
of racketeering, mail and wire fraud, among other misconduct.
The plaintiffs are asking that VW be ordered to buy back
vehicles that don't meet emissions standards, and pay
"significant" damages.
The suits have been consolidated before U.S. District
Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco. Lawyers for VW, the
Justice Department and owners plan to update Breyer on the
"settlement process" Thursday.
Breyer named former FBI director Robert Mueller to help
reach a settlement. German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported
Sunday that U.S. officials want VW to produce electric vehicles
in the United States as a way of making up for emissions
cheating.
VW has admitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
and California Air Resources Board it installed software that
allowed diesel vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally allowable
pollution in real world driving, but passed emissions tests.
VW, California and the EPA have declined to talk about the
ongoing settlement talks.
Suits have been filed by owners, including some who want VW
to buyback vehicles, and auto dealers. VW has said it is
considering buybacks.
"This case arises out of one of the most brazen corporate
crimes in history, a cautionary tale about winning at any cost,"
the complaint said,
EPA declined to comment. VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan
declined to comment, saying VW is "cooperating with the
agencies."
The U.S. Justice Department launched a criminal
investigation into VW's cheating and in January sued VW for up
to $46 billion for allegedly violating environmental laws. The
states of New Jersey, Texas, New Mexico and West Virginia have
also sued VW.
VW named lawyer Ken Feinberg in December to "develop an
independent, fair and swift process for resolving these claims."
But more than two months later, Feinberg hasn't announced any
program yet.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)