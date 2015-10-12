VW seeks 3 bln euros in savings from suppliers -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT Oct 12 Volkswagen wants
to extract 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion) in price cuts from
its suppliers to help mitigate the costs of an emissions scandal
that has rocked the company, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Monday.
The business daily, citing company sources, said the measure
would be part of a broader cost-cutting programme including pay,
marketing, sponsoring activities and variety of models to help
it bear an estimated 40 billion euros in costs of the scandal.
Europe's largest automaker is setting aside 6.5 billion
euros in the third quarter to cover servicing and marketing
outlays after admitting it had rigged diesel emissions tests.
The biggest business crisis in VW's 78-year history has
wiped about a third off its share price, forced out its
long-time CEO, prompted investigations across the world and
shaken both the car industry and German establishment.
Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Jan Schwartz in
Hamburg; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)