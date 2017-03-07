VW expects to sanction more employees in emissions scandal -chairman

GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen AG
expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen
employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel
emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on
Monday.
"It is to be expected that there will yet be a whole string
of (personnel) consequences," Poetsch told reporters late on
Monday on the eve of the Geneva auto show.
The automaker has refrained from taking action against
employees at the request of U.S. authorities in order to not
jeopardize the success of investigations, Poetsch said.
Legal inquiries will end on Friday when VW is set to plead
guilty in Detroit to three felony counts under a plea agreement
to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles
to allow them to emit pollution up to 40 times the legal limit.
As part of a $4.3 billion settlement with U.S. regulators,
VW agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits and oversight by an
independent monitor for three years to resolve diesel
emissions-cheating investigations.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)