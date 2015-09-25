'Highly likely' VW models with manipulated motors sold in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 25 Swiss officials rate it as
"highly likely" that models of Volkswagen diesel
cars implicated in an emissions manipulation scandal were also
sold in Switzerland, a federal roads agency spokesman said on
Friday.
In addition to Volkswagen vehicles made in Europe, North
America-made Volkswagen diesel vehicles were also imported to
Switzerland from the United States, the Swiss Federal Roads
Office has determined.
The office was still compiling how many VW vehicles in
Switzerland may be affected by manipulated emissions. Officials
planned to meet on Monday to discuss how to proceed, including
what measures to take with potentially affected cars.
