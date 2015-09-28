UPDATE 2-Almost 129,000 VW cars in Switzerland affected by diesel scandal -distributor

(Adds comment from Swiss federal roads agency)
ZURICH, Sept 28 Almost 129,000 Volkswagen
group vehicles registered in Switzerland are
affected by the rigged emissions testing scandal that has halted
Swiss sales of new models equipped with the diesel motors in
question, VW's Swiss distributor AMAG said.
VW, which has admitted to cheating on diesel emissions
tests, is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest
business scandal in its 78-year history.
In a statement on Monday, AMAG said 128,802 cars in
Switzerland were affected by the scandal, equating to 2.2
percent of the 5.8 million road motor vehicles in Switzerland at
the end of 2014.
AMAG said the affected models were Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT,
SKODA and VW commercial vehicles.
Switzerland's federal roads agency ASTRA also said it
thought around 130,000 vehicles on Swiss roads may be affected,
revising lower an initial estimate on Friday of around
180,000.
Just how many diesel vehicles built between 2009 and 2014
actually had manipulated software was still under investigation,
it said in a statement, reiterating it aimed to block sales of
new cars or imported used cars from this group.
Cars already registered in Switzerland could still operate.
As part of VW's action plan to solve the crisis, AMAG said a
plan to retrofit the affected cars would be presented to Swiss
transport authorities in October.
Only a few hundred new cars in AMAG's inventory were
affected by the sales halt, it added.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Evans)