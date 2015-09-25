Around 180,000 cars in Switzerland affected by VW scandal-agency

ZURICH, Sept 25 Swiss authorities estimate that
around 180,000 Volkswagen vehicles in Switzerland
could be affected by the diesel manipulation row that has
engulfed the German carmaker, the federal roads agency said on
Friday.
The agency said it was preparing to withdraw approval of
affected models -- which include Audi, Seat, Skoda and
Volkswagens brand vehicles built between 2009 and 2014 -- until
the situation was clarified. Models already on the road would be
exempted, the agency said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by
Michael Shields)