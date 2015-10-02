Swiss ban new VW diesels hit by motor manipulation

ZURICH Oct 2 The Swiss Federal Roads Office on
Friday issued a preliminary ban on registering new Volkswagen
diesel vehicles that may be outfitted with software
designed to cheat emissions tests, it said in a statement.
The agency also banned registering newly imported used
vehicles affected by the manipulation scandal. Friday's
announcement does not apply to used VW vehicles already on the
roads in Switzerland.
Up to 129,000 Volkswagen group vehicles registered in
Switzerland are affected by the rigged emissions testing
scandal, VW's Swiss distributor AMAG has said. AMAG has already
halted sales of new VWs impacted by the manipulation.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)