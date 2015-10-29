Around 600 Swiss file criminal complaints over VW diesel scandal

BRIEF-SFS Group strengthens its operations in Switzerland
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
ZURICH Oct 29 Around 600 people so far have filed criminal complaints in Switzerland connected to the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal, the Swiss Office of the Attorney General said on Thursday.
It said in a statement the cases filed with seven different cantons would be combined into one investigation led by federal prosecutors to streamline the process.
Volkswagen posted its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years on Wednesday, hit by a 6.7 billion euro ($7.32 billion) charge to cover the cost of rigging diesel emissions tests, and said the final bill was likely to be higher.
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.