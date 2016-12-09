Swiss seize evidence from AMAG group in VW emissions case

ZURICH Dec 9 Swiss prosecutors have opened
criminal proceedings and seized evidence from the AMAG
dealership network after an appellate court ruled Swiss
investigators must conduct their own investigation of an
emissions scandal at German carmaker Volkswagen AG,
they said on Friday.
The Swiss Office of the Attorney General "has meanwhile
opened a criminal investigation and carried out measures to
secure evidence from the AMAG Group. AMAG cooperated fully with
the law enforcement authorities," the OAG said in a statement.
Swiss regional prosecutors had agreed last year to collect
and forward to German counterparts all criminal complaints filed
in Switzerland in connection with the manipulation of VW exhaust
emission data. They had sent around 2,000 criminal complaints to
Germany before the court ruling.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)