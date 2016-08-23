版本:
2016年 8月 24日

VW, states agree to hold settlement talks over environmental claims

Aug 23 Volkswagen AG and several U.S. states that sued the German automaker seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for state law violations agreed to hold settlement talks, the automaker said in a court filing Tuesday.

Volkswagen has been sued over excess diesel emissions related to its use of "defeat devices" by Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, while the state of Washington has filed a notice of penalty against Volkswagen. VW said settlement talks will begin no later than Nov 1 and up to 14 other states may also have environmental claims. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

