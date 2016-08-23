VW, states agree to hold settlement talks over environmental claims

Aug 23 Volkswagen AG and several
U.S. states that sued the German automaker seeking hundreds of
millions of dollars in damages for state law violations agreed
to hold settlement talks, the automaker said in a court filing
Tuesday.
Volkswagen has been sued over excess diesel emissions
related to its use of "defeat devices" by Maryland,
Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, while the state of
Washington has filed a notice of penalty against Volkswagen. VW
said settlement talks will begin no later than Nov 1 and up to
14 other states may also have environmental claims.
