UPDATE 1-VW, U.S. states to hold settlement talks over excess emissions

(Adds VW statement, background)
By David Shepardson
Aug 23 Volkswagen AG has agreed to
hold settlement talks with several U.S. states that sued the
German automaker for hundreds of millions of dollars over
environmental law violations, the automaker said in a court
filing on Tuesday.
Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania sued
Volkswagen over excess diesel emissions related to its use of
cheating software while the state of Washington has filed a
notice of penalty against Volkswagen. VW said settlement talks
will begin no later than Nov. 1, adding that as many as 14 other
states may have environmental claims.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the automaker "is
committed to reaching a fair and efficient resolution of
remaining federal and state diesel claims in the United States."
She said the agreement "will provide a constructive route to
resolving any remaining environmental claims." Under the
agreement, the states' lawsuits, which were filed in separate
state courts, will be transferred to a federal judge overseeing
hundreds of suits filed by owners and others.
The settlement talks may help VW reach a resolution to
outstanding issues. The "Dieselgate" scandal has hurt its
business and reputation, and cost the company billions of
dollars.
In July, VW had said it was "regrettable that some states
have decided to sue for environmental claims now."
States led by New York sued VW last month and claimed senior
executives, including its former chief executive officer,
covered up evidence the German automaker had cheated on U.S.
diesel emissions tests for years.
The lawsuits outlined more than a decade of efforts by VW to
deceive regulators in the United States and Europe, citing
internal VW documents.
VW last September admitted using sophisticated secret
software in its cars to cheat on exhaust emissions tests, with
millions of vehicles worldwide affected.
VW has admitted it installed improper software that
deactivated pollution controls on more than 11 million diesel
vehicles sold worldwide, and in June agreed to pay up to $15.3
billion to buy back up to 475,000 vehicles and pay claims by
federal regulators and 44 U.S. states.
The U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection
Agency have not yet reached a deal with Volkswagen on fines as
part of a separate settlement that could lead to an outside
monitor overseeing VW's compliance with American laws.
Reuters reported last week that VW has held preliminary
talks with the Justice Department to resolve the government's
ongoing criminal investigation.
VW faces potentially billions of dollars more in costs in
the United States if it is forced to buy back 85,000 3.0-liter
Audi, Porsche and VW cars and SUVs sold since 2009.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)