VW to bear CO2-related costs for motorists in EU

HAMBURG, Germany Nov 6 Volkswagen
pledged to pay any additional taxes that European motorists will
be charged because their vehicles turned out to be more
polluting than stated by the German carmaker.
Volkswagen earlier this week said it had understated the
carbon dioxide emissions of 800,000 cars sold in Europe,
following its admission in September that it had rigged nitrogen
oxide emissions tests of diesel cars.
In a letter to European Union finance ministers seen by
Reuters, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller asked member states to
charge the company rather than motorists any extra taxes
incurred in jurisdictions where taxes were contingent on fuel
consumption or carbon dioxide emissions.
Separately, Volkswagen's powerful works council chief railed
against the billion-euro programme of cuts announced by
management as the costs of the scandal quickly piled up.
In an emailed statement, Bernd Osterloh said the company
broke rules requiring it to consult with the works council
before taking any such step. "Management is announcing savings
measures unilaterally and without any foundation," he said.
