Texas sues Volkswagen over marketing of diesel vehicles

Oct 8 The state of Texas sued Volkswagen AG on Thursday over the marketing of supposedly clean diesel vehicles that the German automaker has since admitted cheated emissions tests.

The lawsuit was filed in a Travis County court by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and alleges that Volkswagen violated a state law prohibiting deceptive trade practices.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Volkswagen as well as restitution and civil penalties.

