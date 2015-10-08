Texas sues Volkswagen over marketing of diesel vehicles

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Oct 8 The state of Texas sued Volkswagen AG on Thursday over the marketing of supposedly clean diesel vehicles that the German automaker has since admitted cheated emissions tests.
The lawsuit was filed in a Travis County court by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and alleges that Volkswagen violated a state law prohibiting deceptive trade practices.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Volkswagen as well as restitution and civil penalties.
(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)