German regulators hunting for defeat device find thermal window

BERLIN, April 22 German regulators looking for
illegal emissions test cheating software found carmakers make
use of other techniques to tweak engine performance in a way
that raised emission levels, German Transport Minister Alexander
Dobrindt said on Friday.
Dobrindt said top German manufacturers including Volkswagen,
Audi, Porsche, Opel and Mercedes had agreed to recall a total of
630,000 vehicles to tweak diesel engine software technology,
blamed for causing high pollution.
As part of a widening clampdown on health-threatening
nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels in the wake of VW's
diesel emissions test cheating, Germany's KBA
Federal Motor Transport Authority tested 53 different vehicles.
While no manufacturer other than VW had used cheating
software to recognise when a car is being put through emissions
testing, it found carmakers were making liberal use of something
they call a "thermal window."
This refers to the time when carmakers are allowed to
throttle back emissions management systems in order to protect
the engine from condensation or other damage.
Cars which start up when it is very cold outside run the
risk of having condensation build up in their catalytic
converters and engines, which could cause rust.
Switching off or throttling back emissions treatment
systems, however, has the added benefit of improving engine
performance and stretching the interval between refilling
vehicles with urea, a substance needed to extract NOx from
exhaust fumes.
During their probe, KBA investigators found carmakers
defined the "thermal window" to include a very wide range of
outside temperatures.
A German government source told Reuters that one
manufacturer throttled back emissions treatment when the outside
temperature was 18 degrees centigrade (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
"The investigating commission urged the carmakers during
meetings to take measures to narrow down the use of the thermal
window," the source said.
