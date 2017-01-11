TIMELINE-Volkswagen's long road to a U.S. Dieselgate settlement

Jan 11 Sixteen months after admitting in
September 2015 that it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests,
Volkswagen is still battling regulatory
investigations and investors lawsuits, and striving to rebuild
its reputation.
Following are key developments in the scandal.
2005: VW tries to make a new diesel engine, the EA 189, to
conform to much stricter U.S. pollution standards that focus on
cutting nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. A group of VW employees,
whose identity is still being determined, decided to use
software to modify engine performance to cheat emissions tests.
May 2014: The California Air Resources Board (CARB) receives a
study published by the International Council on Clean
Transportation (ICCT) which shows NOx values for VW diesel
vehicles deviate significantly between bench testing and road
operation. CARB requests an explanation from VW.
May 23, 2014: A memo about the ICCT study is prepared for Martin
Winterkorn, then VW group CEO, which was included in what the
company calls his "extensive weekend email". VW says it has not
been documented as to whether, or how much, Winterkorn took
notice of the memo.
Nov. 14, 2014: Winterkorn receives another memo that contains,
among other items, information on current product defects and
which refers to costs of approximately 20 million euros ($22
million) for the diesel issue in North America.
December 2014: VW offers to recalibrate the first and second
generation EA 189 diesel engines as part of regular service work
in the hope that the engines will then pass muster with CARB.
In 2014: Winterkorn received information on problems with U.S.
diesel emissions tests. The issue "did not initially receive
particular attention at the management levels" since management
regarded it as a "technical problem that did not differ from
other everyday technical problems," VW said in a 2016 statement
summarising its response to a shareholder lawsuit.
Summer 2015: VW's Committee for Product Safety (APS) establishes
a diesel task force after CARB tests show modified engines still
produce excessive levels of NOx. VW retains U.S. law firm
Kirkland & Ellis to advise on questions related to U.S.
emissions law.
July 27, 2015: Some VW employees discuss the U.S. diesel
problems on the sidelines of a regular meeting about damage and
product issues, in the presence of Winterkorn and Herbert Diess,
head of the VW brand. VW says it is still constructing details
of the meeting, and establishing whether those present
understood the change in software violated U.S. regulations. VW
says Winterkorn asked for further clarification of the issue.
End of August, 2015: VW technicians give a full explanation of
causes for discrepancies in NOx emissions to VW's in-house
lawyers as well to U.S. attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis. A
management board member - not identified by VW - realises the
software changes constitute a defeat device prohibited under
U.S. law.
Sept. 3, 2015: VW formally communicates information about the
defeat device to CARB and the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) during a meeting. Winterkorn is informed in a note,
dated Sept. 4.
Sept. 18, 2015: The EPA issues a public notice of violation of
the Clean Air Act to VW, alleging that model year 2009-2015 VW
and Audi diesel cars with 2.0 litre engine included defeat
devices. The disclosure by U.S. regulators comes as a surprise
to VW which had hoped to resolve the case "amicably" with U.S.
authorities without having to make a disclosure. VW admits to 11
million vehicles affected worldwide.
Sept. 23, 2015: Winterkorn resigns, saying his departure cleared
the way for a "fresh start."
Sept. 25, 2015: VW appoints Matthias Mueller, head of its
Porsche unit, as new chief executive.
Oct. 14, 2015: Winfried Vahland, a company veteran designated to
head up operations in the United States from Nov. 1, 2015
onwards, unexpectedly quits.
Jan. 4, 2016: The United States Justice Department files a
civil suit against VW seeking up to $46 billion for Clean Air
Act violations.
March 29, 2016: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission files a
lawsuit against VW for false advertising over claims that diesel
vehicles were environmentally friendly, saying U.S. consumers
suffered "billions of dollars in injury."
April 22, 2016: VW posts a 4.1 billion euros operating loss for
2015, thanks a 16.2 billion euros hit to pay for the emissions
scandal.
Oct. 25, 2016: U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San
Francisco signs off on a settlement with federal and California
regulators. VW agrees to spend up to $10.03 billion on vehicle
buybacks and owner compensation and $4.7 billion on programmes
to offset excess emissions and boost clean-vehicle projects.
Nov. 22, 2016: VW says it will stop selling diesel vehicles in
the United States.
Dec. 22, 2016: U.S. District Judge Breyer says an agreement in
principle has been reached to provide "substantial compensation"
to owners of about 80,000 3.0 litre diesel vehicles.
Jan. 4, 2017: VW says CEO Mueller will skip the Detroit auto
show.
Jan. 10, 2017: VW says it is in advanced talks with the U.S.
Department of Justice and U.S. Customs and Border protection to
reach a $4.3 billion settlement of criminal investigations and
legal fines in connection with the emissions cheating.
Jan. 11, 2017: VW's supervisory board meets to discuss U.S.
settlement.
