VW woes stall 600 mln euro sale of Turkish parts supplier -sources

| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Oct 23 Volkswagen's diesel
emissions scandal has stalled the 600 million euro ($666 mln)
sale of Turkish parts supplier Teklas Kaucuk, three sources with
knowledge of the process told Reuters.
Two foreign bidders - U.S.-based Cooper-Standard Automotive
and a consortium of investment firms Oaktree Capital Group
and Turkey's Esas Holding - have pulled out to assess
the impact of the scandal on Teklas' sales, the sources said.
"Teklas is a great firm with annual EBITDA of 75 million
euros. Including the cash in its coffers, the sale value was
estimated at over 600 million euros," one of the sources said,
adding the bidders now wanted a lower price due to the scandal.
"Investors have gone into 'wait and see' mode. The process
has stalled for now as the bidders wanted to reflect VW's
problems in the pricing," the source said.
Neither Cooper-Standard, a subsidiary of Cooper-Standard
Holdings, Oaktree, or Esas could immediately be reached
for comment.
Teklas board member Raul Danon confirmed that bids from two
foreign investors had fallen through, but said Teklas and its
advisors had rejected them because they were too low and said he
was not aware of any impact from the VW scandal.
"Our company is constantly in focus from foreign investors.
Recently two foreign investors submitted bids which we directed
to our advisor. Both were rejected since they were not
interesting," he told Reuters.
Investment bank Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler is
advising Teklas.
VW admitted on Sept. 18 that it used illegal software to
manipulate emissions tests on diesel vehicles in the United
States.
About 30 percent of Teklas' annual 255 million euro sales
are to VW, the sources said. The privately-owned company also
produces parts for General Motors, Daimler,
BMW and Toyota, among others.
($1 = 0.9006 euros)
